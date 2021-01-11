Previous
Orange house with umbrella. by jgigg
16 / 365

Orange house with umbrella.

This is a picture of the house that I had a back apartment in about 40 years ago. It was one of my early apartments. It’s been many colors over the years but never quite as vivid as it now
11th January 2021

Jan guigue

@jgigg
I live in Kalamazoo MI. I have a window treatment business, which I have been working at for 32 years. Being 65, I have traveled...
