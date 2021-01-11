Sign up
16 / 365
Orange house with umbrella.
This is a picture of the house that I had a back apartment in about 40 years ago. It was one of my early apartments. It’s been many colors over the years but never quite as vivid as it now
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
Jan guigue
@jgigg
I live in Kalamazoo MI. I have a window treatment business, which I have been working at for 32 years. Being 65, I have traveled...
Tags
house
orange
umbrella
