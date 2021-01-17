Previous
Annie looking out the window. by jgigg
22 / 365

Annie looking out the window.

Every night Annie goes under the shade and looks out at the night. Not an exciting photo.This is part of my life. :)
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Jan guigue

@jgigg
I live in Kalamazoo MI. I have a window treatment business, which I have been working at for 32 years. Being 65, I have traveled...
6% complete

