MacKie in deep thought by jgigg
MacKie in deep thought

This is the other Chihuahua that I have.
He is more serious. Always thinking.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Jan guigue

@jgigg
I live in Kalamazoo MI. I have a window treatment business, which I have been working at for 32 years. Being 65, I have traveled...
