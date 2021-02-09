Sign up
49 / 365
Cold river.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
1
0
Jan guigue
@jgigg
I live in Kalamazoo MI. I have a window treatment business, which I have been working at for 32 years. Being 65, I have traveled...
Jan guigue
I took this one shot driving today. Lucky shot with my phone...
... beautiful day!
February 10th, 2021
... beautiful day!