Previous
Next
The “move the book, I want on your lap” look ... by jgigg
53 / 365

The “move the book, I want on your lap” look ...

13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Jan guigue

@jgigg
I live in Kalamazoo MI. I have a window treatment business, which I have been working at for 32 years. Being 65, I have traveled...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise