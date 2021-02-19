Previous
Next
Kitty vision. by jgigg
57 / 365

Kitty vision.

Annie likes to play “mouse“ on my iPad. I have an old one. I’m actually going to set it up for my cat. What’s wrong with my life :-).....ack
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Jan guigue

@jgigg
I live in Kalamazoo MI. I have a window treatment business, which I have been working at for 32 years. Being 65, I have traveled...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise