Photo 2567
Full Moon Reflected At the Outlet
Best on black. Another shot from my archives that I’d never noticed before. The small light on the horizon is a crab boat.
Merry Christmas to all who celebrate it. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
Jane Pittenger
Tags
moon
,
reflections
,
twilight
,
capemountainphoto
,
boat”
,
moon”
,
“crab
,
“siltcoos
,
outlet”
,
“full
Linda Godwin
Wonderful, the moon and details are striking! I thought it was yours when I saw it. Merry Christmas.
December 25th, 2019
