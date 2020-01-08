Previous
2019 Favorites by jgpittenger
Photo 2581

2019 Favorites

I'm participating in Matt Kloskowski's "Fresh Start" and our first assignment is picking our favorite photos from 2019 and posting them on some social media site. He suggested they be our favorites, not necessarily ones others would choose as favorites. My bear humping shot and the one with Pearl leaping in the air certainly aren't artistically the best, but I love them anyway.It was fun going through them and deciding which to choose. I elected not to resize them so they would fit neatly in a collage since I liked the crops I had made before.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Jane Pittenger

Elizabeth ace
Beautiful selections for your collage! They don't need to fit in perfect squares. I'm thinking of doing one too.
January 8th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
lovely selection jane :)
January 8th, 2020  
Faye Turner
Great collage
January 8th, 2020  
