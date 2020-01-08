2019 Favorites

I'm participating in Matt Kloskowski's "Fresh Start" and our first assignment is picking our favorite photos from 2019 and posting them on some social media site. He suggested they be our favorites, not necessarily ones others would choose as favorites. My bear humping shot and the one with Pearl leaping in the air certainly aren't artistically the best, but I love them anyway.It was fun going through them and deciding which to choose. I elected not to resize them so they would fit neatly in a collage since I liked the crops I had made before.

