Mineral Patterns At Yellowstone

Best on black. This is another from my archives. I thought we were going to have a sunset last night and some color worthy of getting out with my camera...but an hour before sunset heavy clouds came in and we were back to our heavy gray overcast skies. I am so enjoying the process of purging old photos and every once in a while finding ones I never did anything with that I really like.

