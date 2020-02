Trying To Avoid the Driveway Washing Out

Yesterday was spent digging out the inlet to the culvert which had rushing water carrying debris coming from two different seasonal “waterfalls”. We’ve had 9 1/2 “ of rain in the past week and the earth is more than saturated. Since our driveway is 1/2 mile long it is a TOTAL drag when it gets washed out. Jim dug it out hourly most of yesterday. So far so good.

