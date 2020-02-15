Previous
Mom Peregrine Falcon Feeding Babies by jgpittenger
Photo 2619

Mom Peregrine Falcon Feeding Babies

Best on black. Another shot from the archives. I like how the baby who is waiting his turn to be fed looks so bored.
15th February 2020

Jane Pittenger

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 15th, 2020  
