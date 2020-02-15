Sign up
Photo 2619
Mom Peregrine Falcon Feeding Babies
Best on black. Another shot from the archives. I like how the baby who is waiting his turn to be fed looks so bored.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
30th June 2014 10:24am
Tags
birds
,
babies
,
newport
,
peregrine falcon
,
capemountainphoto
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 15th, 2020
