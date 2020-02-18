Sign up
Photo 2622
Lava Tube
Best on black. This is from the archives from when the Thurston Lava tube hadn't been destroyed by last year's eruption in Hawaii. I really like how this turned out in B and W.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
black and white
,
hawaii
,
capemountainphoto
,
thurston lava tube
,
volcano national park
