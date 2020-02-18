Previous
Lava Tube by jgpittenger
Photo 2622

Lava Tube

Best on black. This is from the archives from when the Thurston Lava tube hadn't been destroyed by last year's eruption in Hawaii. I really like how this turned out in B and W.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Jane Pittenger

