Surf, Spout and Rainbow

We had a bright cold sunny day! Yay. A friend and I went to Yachats to celebrate her birthday and shoot the surf. We got it all complete with a blow hole and rainbow. And yes, it really was that blue. I almost decreased the blue saturation because it looks over the top for someone who has been living with grey overcast skies for over a month.

