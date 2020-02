Wood Duck Pair Swimming Amongst the Branches

Wood ducks are some of my favorite birds. I was thrilled to find them while we were at Finley Wildlife Reserve. But, of course they were only visible through lots of branches so I practiced content aware fill to try to get rid of the clutter. I also tried textures but ended up liking this one without better.

Black Pearl and I were thrilled to see her in the TT this week. Thanks so much and thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs