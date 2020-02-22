Previous
Flying Harrier for New Sky by jgpittenger
Photo 2626

Flying Harrier for New Sky

Another shot of a flying Northern Harrier from Finley Wildlife Reserve. The sky was solid boring blue, so I substituted a sky.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture
February 22nd, 2020  
