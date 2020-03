Thurston Lava Tube At Night

Best on black. I finally have my Hawaii photos all downloaded onto my computer. We had thought that this lava tube was destroyed by last year's eruption, but it wasn't. We learned that they turn all the lights off after 8 PM so we took a couple of luma cubes and our cell phone flashlights and were able to photograph it with just Jim and me. It was eerie and fun.

Thanks so much for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs