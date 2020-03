Competition for the Nesting Fluff

Best on black. Things have been crazy since we got home and I've not even had time to download my Hawaii photos yet. But today the sun was out and I heard the hummers were building their nests so I went out with my camera and took over 600 shots! I've never gotten two in the same shot before when they have been gathering cat tail fluff. I was thrilled.

