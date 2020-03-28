Previous
Next
Himalayan Bloom by jgpittenger
Photo 2661

Himalayan Bloom

I went out with my camera and tripod to focus stack one of our Himalayan Rhododendron blooms but the wind was too much for focus stacking. I thought it was beautiful nonetheless.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
729% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise