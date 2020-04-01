Sign up
Photo 2665
Male Cardinal Guarding the Water Supply
I really like cardinals but we don't have them at home so I was happy to get this shot in Hawaii.
I'm so happy you like my God Rays from yesterday. Thanks and thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
birds
,
male
,
cardinal
,
hawaii
,
capemountainphoto
