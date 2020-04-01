Previous
Male Cardinal Guarding the Water Supply by jgpittenger
Male Cardinal Guarding the Water Supply

I really like cardinals but we don't have them at home so I was happy to get this shot in Hawaii.
I'm so happy you like my God Rays from yesterday. Thanks and thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
1st April 2020

Jane Pittenger

Photo Details

