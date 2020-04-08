Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2672
Spring Tulips
Jim planted tulips in our old hyacinth bed. I miss the hyacinths but wow are the tulips gorgeous! I got very wet knees getting down on the early morning wet grass but I found myself happy. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
8th April 2020 7:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
tulips
,
fowers
,
capemountainphoto
Clare Gadsby
ace
stunning capture of this interior
April 8th, 2020
