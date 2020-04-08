Previous
Spring Tulips by jgpittenger
Photo 2672

Spring Tulips

Jim planted tulips in our old hyacinth bed. I miss the hyacinths but wow are the tulips gorgeous! I got very wet knees getting down on the early morning wet grass but I found myself happy. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Jane Pittenger
Clare Gadsby ace
stunning capture of this interior
April 8th, 2020  
