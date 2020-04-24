Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2688
Dandies
It is pouring outside again today so you get another shot from my first drive of my new lens. I was lying on my belly to take this.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4445
photos
309
followers
108
following
736% complete
View this month »
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
Latest from all albums
2685
1293
1294
2686
2687
1295
1296
2688
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
23rd April 2020 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
flowers
,
dandelion
,
weeds
,
capemountainphoto
,
wa macro lens
Walks @ 7
ace
A most wonderful PoV.
April 24th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
very dandy, that lens is going to be a winner :)
April 24th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Ooh my favourite subject! Lovely pov
April 24th, 2020
carol white
ace
Nicely focused, a lovely shot
April 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close