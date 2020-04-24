Previous
Dandies by jgpittenger
Photo 2688

Dandies

It is pouring outside again today so you get another shot from my first drive of my new lens. I was lying on my belly to take this.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Jane Pittenger

A most wonderful PoV.
April 24th, 2020  
very dandy, that lens is going to be a winner :)
April 24th, 2020  
Ooh my favourite subject! Lovely pov
April 24th, 2020  
Nicely focused, a lovely shot
April 24th, 2020  
