Photo 2694
Purple Columbine
Another beauty from our garden and it wasn't even raining! I had my bird lens on and I think it did a pretty nice macro shot.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
26th April 2020 1:23pm
home
flowers
columbine
capemountainphoto
