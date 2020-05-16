Unknown Shore Bird

Does anyone know who this is? The body shape is like a kildeer but the color and markings are all wrong. He is really beautiful and I loved seeing the reflection as well. We somewhat illegally took a hike yesterday when we finally had a single sunny day back on the South Jetty trail. We last hiked there in late February. This is the best time of year to hike there...birds everywhere. I'll be posting more of them in the days ahead.

I was delighted to see my hummingbird mom sitting on the nest on the TT yesterday. Thank you. Sadly I just learned that the nest is still there but mom has gone.