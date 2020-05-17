Previous
Feather for the Nest by jgpittenger
Feather for the Nest

This was from our walk yesterday at Waite Ranch. I spent probably 15 minutes watching this little tree swallow try to get the feather into the nest box hole. She did finally succeed!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
Jane Pittenger

Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Margaret Brown
Beautiful, fav
May 17th, 2020  
Dianne
This is so cute. I am pleased it was successful.
May 17th, 2020  
Santina
super capture, a really sweet photo
May 17th, 2020  
Diana
So adorable, a wonderful shot of a gorgeous bird.
May 17th, 2020  
carol white
A beautiful capture. Fav!! 😀
May 17th, 2020  
Junko Y
G-A-S-P !!! What an amazing capture!
So if I put out a box in the backyard, then birds make nests in them??
May 17th, 2020  
GG
Great find!
May 17th, 2020  
Jean
Just wow, what a capture! Simply amazing. And oh so wonderful.
May 17th, 2020  
Milanie
Beautifully composed and focused - that was one determined swallow - love the clarity on your shot
May 17th, 2020  
FBailey
A lovely shot, well worth the wait
May 17th, 2020  
SwChappell
Great shot!
May 17th, 2020  
