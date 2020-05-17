Sign up
Photo 2711
Feather for the Nest
This was from our walk yesterday at Waite Ranch. I spent probably 15 minutes watching this little tree swallow try to get the feather into the nest box hole. She did finally succeed!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th May 2020
17th May 20
11
11
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4491
photos
310
followers
110
following
742% complete
View this month »
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
Latest from all albums
1316
2708
1317
2709
1318
2710
1319
2711
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
11
Fav's
11
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
16th May 2020 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
feather
,
nesting box
,
tree swallow
,
capemountainphoto
,
waite ranch
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful, fav
May 17th, 2020
Dianne
This is so cute. I am pleased it was successful.
May 17th, 2020
Santina
super capture, a really sweet photo
May 17th, 2020
Diana
ace
So adorable, a wonderful shot of a gorgeous bird.
May 17th, 2020
carol white
ace
A beautiful capture. Fav!! 😀
May 17th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
G-A-S-P !!! What an amazing capture!
So if I put out a box in the backyard, then birds make nests in them??
May 17th, 2020
GG G
Great find!
May 17th, 2020
Jean
ace
Just wow, what a capture! Simply amazing. And oh so wonderful.
May 17th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Beautifully composed and focused - that was one determined swallow - love the clarity on your shot
May 17th, 2020
FBailey
ace
A lovely shot, well worth the wait
May 17th, 2020
SwChappell
ace
Great shot!
May 17th, 2020
