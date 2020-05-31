Previous
Young Eagle Feasting by jgpittenger
Photo 2725

Young Eagle Feasting

And here he is finally eating the crab after being chased by seagulls
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Pam Knowler ace
Great capture!! Loving seeing this!!
May 31st, 2020  
