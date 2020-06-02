Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2727
Phalarope Pair Reflected
I think these are the prettiest and sweetest little birds. I'm so glad to have added them to my seen bird list. They swim as well as walking on water edge.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4521
photos
314
followers
110
following
747% complete
View this month »
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
Latest from all albums
2723
2724
1331
2725
1332
1333
2726
2727
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
31st May 2020 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
birds
,
pair
,
capemountainphoto
,
phalaropes
,
south jetty trail
Linda Godwin
Outstanding image and so fantastic for you to have even seen them!!!! Congrats!
June 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close