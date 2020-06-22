Sign up
Photo 2747
Milky Way for WWYD
Best on black. I needed a bit of inspiration especially with another rainy day so I decided to enter the WWYD challenge. All the photos except the stone structure are mine.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4551
photos
315
followers
110
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
18th August 2015 10:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rachel
,
night
,
ocean
,
stars
,
milky way
,
hand stand
,
capemountainphoto
,
wwyd193.composite
Diana
ace
Love this fantasy scene, such a wonderful image.
June 22nd, 2020
