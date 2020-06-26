Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2751
Landing Gear Ready
Thrilling walk on the beach yesterday where I got to watch and photograph a bald eagle doing what eagles do in the morning!
What a treat to see my star fish on the TT this week. Thanks so much. And thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
25th June 2020 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
rocks
,
ocean
,
bald eagle
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
washburne beach
