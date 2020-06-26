Previous
Landing Gear Ready by jgpittenger
Landing Gear Ready

Thrilling walk on the beach yesterday where I got to watch and photograph a bald eagle doing what eagles do in the morning!
What a treat to see my star fish on the TT this week. Thanks so much. And thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
