Hummer Half Asleep with Tail Feathers Spread by jgpittenger
Hummer Half Asleep with Tail Feathers Spread

A bit of a break from eagle photos today. I think she looks so coy with her eyelids half closed and it always makes me happy when I manage to get a shot with tail feathers spread.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Jane Pittenger

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful timing, fav
June 28th, 2020  
FBailey ace
They must expend so much energy!
June 28th, 2020  
