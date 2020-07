Hummer on Lucifer

I know, I know, another hummer but it's my project and I can't get enough of them. I think she is awfully cute sitting there on the Lucifer branch. By the way, for anyone interested, Lucifer is a variety of crocosmia. It blooms a bit earlier than the traditional orange crocosmia and I think the hummers prefer it.

Thanks so much for taking yesterday's shot to the TP and PP and for your generous visits, comments, suggestions, favs