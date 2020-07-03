Hummer Catching Sprinkler Water with Her Tongue

We set up a bird bath a month or so again hoping to photograph hummers enjoying it. They haven't been near it! But today Jim had the sprinkler on in the front flower garden and I went out with my camera just in case. I waited and waited and almost gave up but finally was blessed with the hummers coming and drinking and bathing. You will see more in the days coming I suspect. I loved that this one was sitting peacefully with her tongue out awaiting drops. Best on black.

Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs and I was so happy to see one of my hummers on the TT this morning. You gals and guys rock!