Hummer Catching Sprinkler Water with Her Tongue

We set up a bird bath a month or so again hoping to photograph hummers enjoying it. They haven't been near it! But today Jim had the sprinkler on in the front flower garden and I went out with my camera just in case. I waited and waited and almost gave up but finally was blessed with the hummers coming and drinking and bathing. You will see more in the days coming I suspect. I loved that this one was sitting peacefully with her tongue out awaiting drops. Best on black.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs and I was so happy to see one of my hummers on the TT this morning. You gals and guys rock!
