Neowise and Lighthouse

Best on black. I set the alarm so I got a nap before going out. There wasn't much marine layer until I drove around the corner just before the lighthouse and then there was lots of fog and clouds. We stopped at the view point just in case we could see Neowise above the clouds. And there it was! I was more than delighted. It isn't as clear as it would have been with fewer clouds but I think they add a lot to the drama.

Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs