Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 2792
Fog At Whiskey Run
Best on black. We took a bit of a day trip today down the Coast and walked with Black Pearl in the fog. Apparently this beach was a spot where bootlegged whiskey was smuggled in during prohibition.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1
1
1
365
ILCE-7RM4
19th August 2020 10:15am
Tags
black and white
,
reflections
,
ocean
,
rock
,
fog
,
capemountainphoto
,
whiskey run beach
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! Another outstanding shot! May I pin it?
August 20th, 2020
