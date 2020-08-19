Previous
Fog At Whiskey Run by jgpittenger
Photo 2792

Fog At Whiskey Run

Best on black. We took a bit of a day trip today down the Coast and walked with Black Pearl in the fog. Apparently this beach was a spot where bootlegged whiskey was smuggled in during prohibition.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Jane Pittenger

marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! Another outstanding shot! May I pin it?
August 20th, 2020  
