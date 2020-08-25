Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2800
Crater Lake Reedit
Best on black. Here's another reedit and composite of a couple of shots taken at Crater Lake. Thanks so much for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
4
3
Tags
night
,
reflections
,
stars
,
milky way
,
composite
,
crater lake
,
capemountainphotolake
Jenn
ace
Cool shot!
August 26th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
What a surreal image!
August 26th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
I thought I FAVed this and commented on this a few minutes ago. I must've dreamed it! It's outstanding! May I pin it?
August 26th, 2020
Joyce W.
ace
Beautiful!
August 26th, 2020
