Photo 2817
Sharped Shinned Hawk
Best on black. This was taken through both a window and smokey fog. All the little song birds disappeared when they sensed this predator coming. They come in so silently.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
7
2
1
365
ILCE-9
12th September 2020 10:47am
Tags
home
,
birds
,
fog
,
smoke
,
through window
,
capemountainphoto
,
sharp shinned hawk
Linda Godwin
His look is specktacular
September 12th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Lovely to see him!
September 12th, 2020
