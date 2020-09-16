Previous
Next
Fuscia difference mode by jgpittenger
Photo 2821

Fuscia difference mode

I've been playing around with different layer modes in PS and found this pretty sweet. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
772% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
That's lovely, Jane! I very much like the effect.
September 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise