Photo 2821
Fuscia difference mode
I've been playing around with different layer modes in PS and found this pretty sweet. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
1
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4655
photos
307
followers
112
following
772% complete
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2817
2818
1371
2819
1372
2820
1373
2821
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
12th September 2020 9:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
flowers
,
light box
,
fuscia
,
focus stack
,
capemountainphoto
,
difference mode
marlboromaam
ace
That's lovely, Jane! I very much like the effect.
September 16th, 2020
