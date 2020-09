We Are About To Get Drenched

I realize I have a second project I've been doing...photos of the changing environment on Washburne Beach. I am ever so happy to let you know that we finally got some rain. We got totally soaked a few minutes after I took this shot. I loved the radiating cloud shapes and the reflections. Since all the Forest Service trails are presently closed because of fire danger, we've been getting up early to walk before the tourists fill this beach.

