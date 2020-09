Patient Black Pearl ...the Stand Off

She sat there at the ready watching the chipmunk taunt her until the latter finally got bored. If you want to see the teeny chipmunk and its huge acorn, you’ll probably have to view large and zoom in...just follow her gaze and you will find it. We had a wonderful hike with her beloved girlfriend Abby with our favorite hike for the dogs finally opened again after fire concerns.

