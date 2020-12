Bald Eagle Taking Off

Best on black. We were hiking on the beach on Christmas Eve day when the sun was shining and saw this eagle perched on a tree way down the beach. I kept photographing as I walked towards him and he let me get all the way up to his tree. Then I saw him empty his bowels so I knew he was going to fly off. I was too close for the focal length and didn't get it changed so lots of my shots had wings cut off but I liked this shot a lot.

