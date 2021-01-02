Bowman Lake Dawn Reedit 2021

I am blown away by your amazing response to yesterday's foggy trees until I remind myself that I live in an incredibly beautiful place and of course that beauty is visible to all when you get to see it. Thanks though. Inspired by @taffy and @jyokota's recent visits down memory lane using their new PS knowledge, I decided to do the same. It's pouring and windy and I haven't had my camera out today. This was taken in 2014 when my middle son and his family joined us to celebrate my 70th birthday by camping in Glacier National Park. This was the dawn after we got drenched all night in our tent. Worth getting up for for sure.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs