Previous
Next
Bowman Lake Dawn Reedit 2021 by jgpittenger
Photo 2920

Bowman Lake Dawn Reedit 2021

I am blown away by your amazing response to yesterday's foggy trees until I remind myself that I live in an incredibly beautiful place and of course that beauty is visible to all when you get to see it. Thanks though. Inspired by @taffy and @jyokota's recent visits down memory lane using their new PS knowledge, I decided to do the same. It's pouring and windy and I haven't had my camera out today. This was taken in 2014 when my middle son and his family joined us to celebrate my 70th birthday by camping in Glacier National Park. This was the dawn after we got drenched all night in our tent. Worth getting up for for sure.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
800% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kristina ace
Wow this is phenomenal! Wonderful capture and colors
January 2nd, 2021  
Cathy
The hints of pink take this photo to a whole different level...such tranquility!
January 2nd, 2021  
haskar ace
Gorgeous capture. Fav
January 2nd, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Calm yet powerful, fav.
January 2nd, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous scene
January 2nd, 2021  
Beau ace
Beautiful
January 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise