Photo 2929
Lighthouse Beams in Twilight
Thanks for the kind birthday wishes. I had a wonderful day. This is best on black to get to see the rays extending from the light into the twilight.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
11th January 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
8th January 2021 5:38pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
night
twilight
rays
lighthouse
capemountainphoto
heceta lighthouse
Myrna O'Hara
ace
Very cool
January 11th, 2021
