Pilings and Dock by jgpittenger
Photo 2946

Pilings and Dock

Best on black. My last module for my PSA class included both architecture and night shots. This was for one of the night shots. I liked the lines, textures, diagonals and reflections.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Jane Pittenger

KV ace
Awesome reflections... love the blacks in this.
January 28th, 2021  
