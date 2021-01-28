Sign up
Photo 2946
Pilings and Dock
Best on black. My last module for my PSA class included both architecture and night shots. This was for one of the night shots. I liked the lines, textures, diagonals and reflections.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
22nd January 2021 6:15pm
Tags
night
,
dock
,
bay street
,
pilings
,
capemountainphoto
,
siuslaw river
KV
ace
Awesome reflections... love the blacks in this.
January 28th, 2021
