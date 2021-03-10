Previous
Stellar Jay Leap by jgpittenger
Photo 2972

Stellar Jay Leap

While I was waiting and hoping to photograph the hummers building their nests, I was amused watching the stellar jays. They are so funny. Loved him leaping.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Jane Pittenger

Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous and love the timing
March 10th, 2021  
Gerasimos Georg.
Spectacular!
amazing catch
March 10th, 2021  
Allison Maltese
Fabulous catch! I have never seen one of these. Nice color against the green too.
March 10th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
Perfect timing. What a beauty.
March 10th, 2021  
Beau ace
Wow... thats amazing
March 10th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Neat shot of him suspended in air there! Love his colors - real nice dof
March 10th, 2021  
