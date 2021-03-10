Sign up
Photo 2972
Stellar Jay Leap
While I was waiting and hoping to photograph the hummers building their nests, I was amused watching the stellar jays. They are so funny. Loved him leaping.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4865
photos
329
followers
117
following
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
9th March 2021 12:28pm
birds
stellar jay
capemountainphoto
tahkenitch lake
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous and love the timing
March 10th, 2021
Gerasimos Georg.
Spectacular!
amazing catch
March 10th, 2021
Allison Maltese
Fabulous catch! I have never seen one of these. Nice color against the green too.
March 10th, 2021
Alison Tomlin
ace
Perfect timing. What a beauty.
March 10th, 2021
Beau
ace
Wow... thats amazing
March 10th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Neat shot of him suspended in air there! Love his colors - real nice dof
March 10th, 2021
365 Project
close
amazing catch