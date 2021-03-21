Sign up
Photo 2983
Can We Make It Through Mom?
We found this huge root wad on a down tree on our hike. We had to do a bit of climbing but made it through successfully. Thanks so much for your amazing response to yesterday's sun rays and for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4878
photos
332
followers
117
following
10
4
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
19th March 2021 9:50am
Tags
black pearl
,
capemountainphoto
,
rock creek trail
,
root wad
Judith Johnson
Oooh I'm not so sure!
March 21st, 2021
Gerasimos Georg.
That's a big tree!Glad you made it back and had a good time
March 21st, 2021
Diana
ace
That sure looks treacherous, glad you made it.
March 21st, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great shot! I like the composition and your furry friend adds great scale.
March 21st, 2021
