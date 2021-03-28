Previous
Next
They Are Back! by jgpittenger
Photo 2990

They Are Back!

Anyone who has followed me for a while knows I can't resist photographing hummingbirds. We had a sunny day yesterday and the migrating rufous hummingbirds flew in. We usually have a couple of Annas that overwinter and they are pretty sweet and mellow. The rufous (you can tell by the brown (rufous) sides and tail feathers), on the other hand, are very territorial and feisty. This was taken pretty late in the afternoon so my ISO was high. I did noise reduction on the background but not the birds.
Sorry to be behind in commenting. Yesterday was really busy. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
819% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monica
Great!
March 28th, 2021  
KWind ace
Wow... so many! Great capture.
March 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise