They Are Back!

Anyone who has followed me for a while knows I can't resist photographing hummingbirds. We had a sunny day yesterday and the migrating rufous hummingbirds flew in. We usually have a couple of Annas that overwinter and they are pretty sweet and mellow. The rufous (you can tell by the brown (rufous) sides and tail feathers), on the other hand, are very territorial and feisty. This was taken pretty late in the afternoon so my ISO was high. I did noise reduction on the background but not the birds.

