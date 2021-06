Twin Lakes Trail

I have a question about green hue and saturation. I have cataracts that will soon have surgery and to my eyes the greens looked flat so I tweaked their hue and increased the saturation. I know I've had friend photographers with cataracts and when I didn't yet have them often the colors in their photos seemed off and over saturated. What do you think? The blues really were intense when we walked on this gorgeous trail.

