Previous
Next
Trumpeter Swan and Friend by jgpittenger
Photo 3056

Trumpeter Swan and Friend

They looked as if they were having a conversation. Taken at Summer Lake on our recent trip.
thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
842% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill ace
Very nice focus on the swan. Like the interaction between the coot and swan.
June 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise