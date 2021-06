Brown Pelican Hunkered Down

Best on black. I thought this was hilarious. I took it next to the slough at Santa Barbara University. I'm so sorry to be behind on commenting again. Ever since I got home from our trip I've been overwhelmed with catch up and now I am doing what it takes to prepare for cataract surgery with the possible addition of a new treatment for glaucoma. I'm SO tired of doing research and of driving back and forth from Eugene. Thanks for your kind visits, comments, suggestions favs