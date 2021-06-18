Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3042
Jim and Pearl in the Redwoods
I love how teeny they seem surrounded by the giants. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4954
photos
338
followers
113
following
833% complete
View this month »
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
Latest from all albums
3036
3037
1447
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
25th May 2021 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
redwoods
,
capemountainphoto
Joan Robillard
ace
Gives a great perspective
June 18th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Beautiful.
June 18th, 2021
Steve Mueller
ace
Very powerful!
June 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close