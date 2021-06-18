Previous
Jim and Pearl in the Redwoods by jgpittenger
Jim and Pearl in the Redwoods

I love how teeny they seem surrounded by the giants. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Jane Pittenger

Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Joan Robillard
Gives a great perspective
June 18th, 2021  
Lou Ann
Beautiful.
June 18th, 2021  
Steve Mueller
Very powerful!
June 18th, 2021  
