Photo 3054
All In A Line In the Fog
I liked how the cormorants drying out their wings on a log was echoed by the buildings in a line in the background. Best on black.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4966
photos
338
followers
113
following
836% complete
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
21st June 2021 10:33am
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
fog
,
cormorants
,
capemountainphoto
,
siuslaw river
,
south jetty trail
Steve Mueller
ace
Great fog shot!
June 22nd, 2021
Joyce W.
ace
I love the muted colors through the fog!
June 22nd, 2021
